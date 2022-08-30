Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut and OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Bhatt to their Expanding Team of Eye Care Professionals

OCLI Vision is thrilled to welcome Himakshi Bhatt, OD, to its growing team of eye care professionals at the Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut (OCC) East Haven, Fairfield and Meriden locations. Dr. Bhatt is an optometrist and a graduate of the SUNY College of Optometry and the University of Connecticut.

MERIDIAN, Conn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is thrilled to welcome Himakshi Bhatt, OD, to its growing team of eye care professionals at the Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut (OCC) East Haven, Fairfield and Meriden locations. Dr. Bhatt is an optometrist and a graduate of the SUNY College of Optometry and the University of Connecticut.

Dr. Bhatt recently completed an ocular disease residency at Omni Eye Services of Atlanta, developing experience in surgical co-management and medical optometry care for cataracts, glaucoma, retina, and anterior segment.

"It's very exciting to be joining OCLI Vision. I'm looking forward to working with this high-caliber team of eye care experts," stated Dr. Bhatt. "I'm dedicated to ensuring that my patients receive the highest quality care available. It's also encouraging to be part of an organization that supports ongoing professional skill development."

OCLI Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Dr. Bhatt joins OCC, an OCLI Vision practice and world-class team of professionals offering eye care services for cataracts, cornea, diabetic eye care, dry eye, glaucoma, primary vision care and LASIK.

"We'd like to give Dr. Bhatt the warmest of welcomes as she joins our team of professionals as an Optometrist," noted Robert Noecker, MD. "Every time we add a new, talented member to our team, we increase our ability to bring advanced eye care services to a broader community in Connecticut."

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology and optometry practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

About Spectrum Vision Partners

Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) (http://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With nearly 1,300 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports over 40 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 110 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.

