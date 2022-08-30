India Sand Market Expects to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.47% during 2022-2027

The market in India is primarily driven by the rising demand for sand in the construction industry.

DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The India sand market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.47% during 2022-2027. Sand is a cluster of fine rock particles comprised of numerous minerals, such as small fossils, oceanic materials, micas, zircon, tourmaline, and quartz and feldspar fragments. It is generally defined by size, being coarser than silt and finer than gravel. It is formed by the erosion and weathering of inland and marine rock particles, organic by-products, and bio-organisms. It is a natural resource found abundantly across riverbanks, riverbeds, ocean and sea beaches that consist of varying compositions. In India, there has been a considerable rise in the uptake of sand for flooring and home decoration purposes.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-sand-market/requestsample

Covid-19 Outbreak:

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdown restrictions had a negative impact on the Indian sand market. Due to the shutting down of numerous construction sites on account of the stringent lockdown regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, this has adversely affected the sand market. Additionally, the disruptions in the supply chain hampered the supply of sand, leading to a halt in construction activities. However, with considerable improvements in vaccination rates across India, infrastructural development projects are gradually resuming, thereby catalyzing the demand.

Browse Full Report With TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-sand-market

Industry Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the rising demand for sand in the construction industry. This can be attributed to the growing investment activities in the development of residential and commercial buildings due to rapid urbanization. Along with this, and the increasing utilization of silica sand for obtaining shale gas in the oil and gas industry is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the favorable government initiatives supporting the adoption of natural sand due to the growing environmental concerns regarding riverbed mining for natural sand and are boosting the demand for sand across the country. Moreover, the rising utilization of silica sand for manufacturing standard and specialty glasses due to its excellent heat-resistant property is creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market further include the increasing reconstruction and remodeling activities, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the inflating disposable income of individuals.

Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5845&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Natural Sand

• Manufactured Sand

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.