KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee Jay Modi Interviewed on a range of topics from Robotics to FinTech and A.I.

KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee Jay Modi Interviewed on topics from Robotics to FinTech and A.I , continuing his trend amongst Canadas Top EntrepreneursCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary businessman and KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee, Jay Modi, was recently interviewed and featured in multiple exclusive articles which are also featured in his new website as resources and tools for business owners.
Jay Modi is a serial entrepreneur. He has started and has grown several businesses in various industries, including Financial Technology, Media, and Real Estate. Jay has a wealth of experience and knowledge stemming from businesses he has owned and operated since the age of 16. In addition to being nominated for the KPMG Entrepreneur of the Year award by the Canadian National Business Awards, Jay also recently won the Business Excellence Award for Fintech.
In a recent interviews Jay has touched on topics such as the use of Robotics in Businesses, top online marketing methods, turning ideas into real businesses, and how the rise in artificial intelligence aids FinTech companies today.
Particularly within the article on robotics, Jay states that there are numerous ways that robotics are helping business operations run faster and more efficiently, “for example robots can work around the clock without needing breaks, allowing businesses to keep production running 24 hours a day if required” says Jay. Jay also says that as robotics become more advanced, businesses will find more ways to use this technology to improve their operations. “In the future, robots will become more mobile and may be able to handle even more complex tasks, such as interacting with customers more naturally”. Says Jay.
In a second article focused on Artificial Intelligence in business, Jay provides an overview on a wide array of use cases for AI within multiple business sectors.
Recently Jay also launched his own website as a tool for entrepreneurs and business owners looking to grow their businesses, providing practical advice and tips that can be implemented to achieve success.
"I am passionate about helping others achieve their business goals, and my website reflects that. The site is easy to navigate and offers a wealth of information on marketing, finance, and team building," says Jay Modi. Jay promotes teamwork, and human capital as one of the most important aspects that have helped his businesses grow. Jay also states that a disciplined routine, healthy mind and body and healthy “self-perception” leads to better relationships in your own business and life, leading to a stronger foundation for success as an entrepreneur and business professional.
About Jay Modi
As a serial entrepreneur since the age of 16, Jay created a household goods trading company while in high school, then moving on to an organic pasta company after graduating high school. Jay subsequently entered the University of Calgary before leaving university to get involved in real estate. Jay ran a successful real estate business until 2010 when he expanded the asset management side of his skill set and focused on that industry from 2010 to 2016. During that time Jay also established offices in Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, CA, and was the Executive Producer of approximately 12 movies, some of which became highly popular and are currently streamed on Netflix.
Fast forward to today, Jay has invested in and helped build many of Canada’s top performing Financial Technology (FinTech) Platforms and continues to stay focused on the FinTech space where he sees massive growth and opportunity over the next few years. That decision blazed a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within multiple business sectors. Jay has been involved in Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate and now focuses heavily on the FinTech and Technology Industries.
To learn more about Jay, or to read more of his articles, you can visit his website at https://jay-modi.com/ or contact via email info@bfcmediacorp.com
Jay Modi
BFC Media Corp
info@bfcmediacorp.com