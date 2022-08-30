THE REVOLUTIONARY FILM FESTIVAL AND COMPETITION RETURNS OCTOBER 7th and 8th, 2022 BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER
Live Music. Performances. Special Guests. Premiere of the 2021 Production Grant Winners' film. Award Presentations and spectacular Surprises and Announcements.
The passion a filmmaker has for a project doesn’t end at the standard two-year festival deadline for submissions. They should be allowed to showcase that film. Good films don’t have expiration dates.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Various Artists Foundation 501c(3) is proud to announce the 6th ANNUAL Various Artists independent Film Festival (VAiFF) this live two-day event kicks off on Oct 7th, 2022 from the Chicago Cultural Center, then continues the next day Oct. 8th 2022 at Facets Chicago. VAiFF accepts submissions from filmmakers of all ages, ethnic groups, and backgrounds from Chicago and around the world in 10 categories and genres. What makes this festival unique? NO FILM ELIGIBILITY EXPIRATION! That's right! Your film can be older than 2 years completed and still eligible for submission. Previously screened films are allowed in this competition and "Best of..." winners receive a Free Copy of Final Draft script writing software. Animators receive a free copy of Harmony animating software. Three Chicago Filmmakers get a chance to win a full year's membership to IFC Chicago and ALL filmmakers have the opportunity to win a short film production grant to produce their own short film to premiere at next year’s opening night festivities.
— Omar McClinton
Opening Night starts at the Chicago Cultural Center from 6:00p - 9:00p where guests will experience a JAZZ OCCURENCE with Lewis Achenbach and a three-piece jazz band. Chicago Hip Hop Theatrical Troupe KUUMBA LYNX will perform a spoken word presentation "Juke for Liberation". Special Guest Writer, Produce, Director, and Entrepreneur CARL JONES ("The Boondocks", "Black Dynamite" and "The Last O.G." will speak and introduce a special announcement for all future VAiFF submitters, a surprise which promises to be a true film festival industry first. The 2021 VAiFF Production Grant Winner Cesar Ramirez will premiere his film "IndiviDUALITY", the first award of the season from the Music Video category will be presented and this opening night event is FREE TO THE PUBLIC! Exciting, but that's just the beginning.
Day Two continues at Facets Chicago from 6:00p - 10:00p where 30 guests will have an intimate symposium with CARL JONES, and he will talk candidly about his career, ups and downs and what he's earned about success, and how he can help others grow in their entertainment careers. This is a separately ticketed event. Screenings and Award presentations will continue with the nominees from the COMEDY, DOCUMENTARY, DRAMA, and Horror / THRILLER categories.
Our closing night film will be the audience award-winning film "Pretty Boy" by filmmaker Sejahari Saulter-Villegas.
We'll close the night with the announcement of the 2022 Production Grant Winner. This content creator will have the opportunity to produce a short film that will premiere at next year's festival.
This and many more surprise announcements throughout the evening make this not only the biggest but the best Various Artists independent Film Festival event in our history.
The screening events are not only available in person at our two venues but also online for 1 week where ALL of the nominated films will screen for the world to see.
Reserve your FREE Day One Tickets here.
Purchase your Day Two and private symposium with Carl Jones here.
Purchase your virtual Festival Pass here.
We're a nonprofit yearlong celebration of independent filmmaking. We are all various artists, and we will stand together as one voice, sharing our passion and vision, one screening at a time.
