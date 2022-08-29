Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Coercion and Enticement of a Minor Offense: 600 block of D Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Coercion and Enticement of a Minor offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the 600 block of D Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:17 am, the suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual acts, who he believed to be 9-years-old.

On Friday, August 26, 2022, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 50-year-old Damien Sisca of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.

