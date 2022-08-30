Mayor Bowser to Host to Open Streets in Ward 5

Washington, DC – On Saturday, August 27 at 9 am, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host Open Streets in Ward 5.

During this event, half a mile of 12th Street NE will be closed to cars—allowing people to walk, bike, scoot as well as enjoy all the amenities that the Brookland neighborhood has to offer.

Open Streets offers communities the opportunity to experience their streets in a whole new way. The events help residents and business reimagine public space to prioritize people over cars, provide easy access to recreation, and promote local economic development by helping support businesses participating in the event. This year, Open Streets includes both longer signature routes that span across multiple neighborhoods, as well as smaller routes that are intended to bring the benefits of Open Streets to a diverse set of neighborhoods across the District.

“Open Streets in Your Neighborhood” kicked off earlier this year with an event in Ward 8. In June, DDOT hosted an event along 7th Street NW in Wards 2 and 6. In July, an Open Streets event was held along the Benning Road NE corridor in Ward 7. The signature Georgia Avenue Open Streets event for Wards 1 and 4 will take place on October 1, and the final event will be in Ward 3 on November 11.

For details on all the planned activities and performances, visit openstreets.dc.gov.

When:

Saturday, August 27

Event starting at 9 am

Mayor Bowser to deliver remarks at 12 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Everett Lott, Director, District Department of Transportation

Where:

Main Stage Location: Intersection of 12th Street and Hamlin Street

*Closest Metro Station: Brookland-CUA Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Stations: 12th and Irving Street NE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

