Laundry Detergent Market Expects to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Laundry Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global laundry detergent market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Laundry detergent, also known as washing powder, is a cleaning agent utilized for cleaning dirty laundry. It is made with builders or water softeners, bleach, surfactants, enzymes, soil anti-deposition agents, optical brighteners, foam regulators, fragrances, dyes, and corrosion inhibitors that help keep soap scum and insoluble salts off the clothes. It is cost-efficient, safe to use, suitable for different water qualities, and widely available in liquid and water forms. Owing to these properties, laundry detergent is widely utilized across the textile, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Global Laundry Detergent Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising sales of automatic washing machines due to the growing awareness among the masses regarding hygiene. In addition, the escalating demand for scented laundry care products for a fresh and pleasant experience represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, due to hectic lifestyles, individuals are widely adopting detergent pods and gels to wash clothes with minimal effort and time. This, coupled with the rising popularity of natural or organic laundry detergents that are environment-friendly and harmless to the skin and clothes, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the easy product availability on e-commerce platforms, rapid urbanization, the escalating demand for liquid detergents, and competitive marketing strategies adopted by the leading players to expand their consumer base are some of the other factors creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, with some of the key players being Amway Corporation, BASF SE, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Clorox Company, and Unilever plc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Gel

• Pods/Tablets

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Industrial

• Household

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

