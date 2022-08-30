Submit Release
August 29 - Secretary of State’s Office Provides Cost Estimate, Signature Threshold to Proponents of Effort to Recall Senator Kevin Priola

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contact
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Denver, August 29, 2022 - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has provided a cost estimate of $199,079.95 for a special election to proponents of the petition to recall Senator Kevin Priola.

The Secretary of State’s Office has also determined after legal consultation with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office that the proponents shall:

  • collect signatures from constituents in Senate District 13, based on the new map that went into effect in 2022; and
  • submit no fewer than 18,291 valid signatures in order to be deemed sufficient and hold a special recall election.

The signature threshold for sufficiency was determined based on voter counts from the 2020 election in Senate District 25 per Colorado state law. This determination was made in consultation with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Proponents are working with Department staff to obtain a petition format, which they will then submit a printer’s proof of to the Department. The Department then has seven business days to approve or disapprove the format. Should the format be approved by the Department, Senator Priola would have three days to provide a rebuttal statement to be displayed on the recall petition. This rebuttal statement would be sent to the recall proponents, who will then have to submit a new printer’s proof. The Department would then have an additional seven business days to approve or disapprove the printer’s proof for circulation.

Once the Department approves the final format for circulation, proponents have 60 days to gather signatures to submit to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

You just read:

August 29 - Secretary of State’s Office Provides Cost Estimate, Signature Threshold to Proponents of Effort to Recall Senator Kevin Priola

