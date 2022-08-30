India Veterinary Medicine Market Expects to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% during 2022-2027

The India Veterinary Medicine Market is primarily driven by the increasing pet ownership rates.

According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled "India Veterinary Medicine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The India veterinary medicine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.73% during 2022-2027. Veterinary medicine refers to the drugs that aid in the prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases affecting the health of animals. It helps domestic animals and pets live longer and healthier lives. Veterinary medicine covers a wide variety of prophylactic and therapeutic purposes, generally including drugs, such as anti-infectives and parasiticides that are administered to animals orally.

Industry Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing pet ownership rates. Along with this, the growing concerns regarding pet health among pet parents are contributing to the sales of veterinary medicines in India. Moreover, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases among animals is catalyzing market growth. Additionally, various initiatives undertaken by the government of India, such as Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH&DC) Programme and animal ambulance services, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors propelling the product demand include the expanding healthcare expenditure on pets and the growing number of veterinary clinics across the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Drugs

o Anti-infective

o Anti-inflammatory

o Parasiticide

• Vaccines

o Inactivated Vaccines

o Attenuated Vaccines

o Recombinant Vaccines

• Medicated Feed Additives

o Amino Acids

o Antibiotics

Breakup by Animal Type:

• Companion Animals

• Livestock Animals

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Veterinary Hospitals Pharmacies

• Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

