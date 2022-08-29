India Structured Cabling Market Expects To Exhibit a CAGR of 12.23% during 2022-2027

The India Structured Cabling Market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high bandwidth internet.

DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “India Structured Cabling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The India structured cabling market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.23% during 2022-2027. Structured cabling refers to an electric wiring infrastructure consisting of several standardized smaller elements. It supports data, multiple voices, video, and various management systems, such as security access and energy system. It finds extensive applications in the energy, government, healthcare, and transportation sectors.

Industry Trends:

The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high bandwidth internet. In line with this, the rising need to replace the older cabling infrastructure with structured cabling for better efficiency is favorably influencing the market. Furthermore, numerous initiatives undertaken by the government of India to develop smart cities and offer free Wi-Fi services at railway stations are significantly contributing to market. Besides this, the growing demand for data centers, the ongoing infrastructural development projects across the country and the establishment of new metro railway networks are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of 5G technology is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Copper Cable

• Fiber Cable

• Copper Components

• Fiber Components

Breakup by Wire Category:

• Category 5e

• Category 6

• Category 6A

• Category 7

Breakup by Application:

• Data Center

• Local Area Network (LAN)

Breakup by Vertical:

• Government

• Industrial

• IT and Telecommunications

• Residential and Commercial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

