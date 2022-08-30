Pharma CI Conference Returns Next Month: Meet Hundreds of Industry Leaders at the Top Event for 15+ Years
Meet and share ideas with an international community of colleagues and other professionalsNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready, set, engage! The Pharma CI USA Conference & Exhibition is back in person and ready to deliver the industry-leading experience that has made Pharma CI the gold standard event for more than fifteen years. The much-anticipated return happens this September 21-22 at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel.
This year’s program builds off the momentum of our virtual events. Once again, you can expect to find the most diverse gathering of experts selected from the most forward-thinking companies. This distinguished assembly will provide you the optimal environment to help you learn how to keep your company competitive.
Event highlights include:
50+ Senior-Level Speakers
60+ Sessions & Networking Opportunities (including Case Studies, "Ask The Experts" Breakouts, Think Tanks, Idea Labs, Masterclasses, Evening Cocktail Reception and much more).
View the Agenda
Reserve Your Spot & Save with the Low Standard Rate
The Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition continues to be the largest and best gathering of pharma, biotech, medical device & diagnostics intelligence professionals for 15+ years. We hope to see you September 21 - 22.
The Pharma CI Conference includes the participation of the industry’s leading companies, including: Abbott, AbbVie, AdametNext, ADC Therapeutics, AdisInsight, Alexion, Align Strategy, AlphaSense, Alnylam, Amicus Therapeutics, Atacana Group, Atara Biotherapeutics, Bayer, BeiGene, BioCryst, Biomarin, Boehringer Ingelheim, Borderless Access, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cambrian Biopharma, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Cerner Enviza, Course5, Daiichi Sankyo, DataZymes, Deallus, Decisive, Dig Worldwide, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Ferring, Fresenius Kabi, Horizon Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janseen, Lyell Immunopharma, Merck, MiMedx, Molekule Consulting, Myovant Sciences, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Novocure, Novo Nordisk, Ozmosi, Pfizer, Poseida Therapeutics, Prescient, Proactive Worldwide, PTC Therapeutics, Roche Diagnostics, SAI, Sedulo, Sentieo, Sumitovant Biopharma, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, ThermoFisher Scientific, Verona Pharma, Vir Biotechnology, Viridian Therapeutics, WebMD Medscape, ZoomRx, and more!
