Author and Brand Strategist Shares Three Keys for a Powerful Brand

Engaging and practical guide provides tools and knowledge to improve brand recognitionAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern marketing requires a holistic understanding of what it means to be an influencer. Nobody understands this better than Laura Bull, bestselling author of From Individual to Empire: A Guide to Building an Authentic and Powerful Brand (River Grove Books). Using insights and case studies from her nearly thirty years of experience working with multimillion-dollar celebrity brands Bull shows readers how to develop an authentic personal brand and transform it into a marketable and competitive asset for their business.
Bull’s critically acclaimed 2020 book became an instant Amazon Best Seller when released earlier this year in audiobook format, earning distinctions in several categories including Direct Marketing and Marketing for Small Businesses.
"With small steps, big changes can occur,” said Shawn Achor, New York Times bestselling author of Big Potential and The Happiness Advantage. “In this book, Laura Bull shows you how to step-by-step cultivate and articulate not only a successful personal brand but also an authentic and powerful one."
Bull offers three simple principles marketers and companies must keep in mind when building their brand identity:
1. Marketing and branding are not equal. Think of marketing as what you want to say for the next twenty days and branding as what you want to say for the next twenty years. They should each have a separate strategy.
2. A good narrative is just as important to the brand identity as the image. A significant percentage of brand identity issues stem from bad, incoherent, or tainted narratives.
3. Focus is the key to all branding. Determining which characteristics and personality traits should become core brand pillars can be overwhelming at the beginning, but by editing down to the lowest common denominators and providing exact focus, the brand opens itself up to an infinite amount of marketing ideas.
These concepts are at the heart of a new online branding course designed to give participants confidence and control over their branding process. Bull will lead the groups through a rigorous six-week curriculum of hands-on exercises and individual attention, helping to implement the proven techniques she has mastered through her decorated career as a branding consultant and adjunct marketing professor, with stops at universities including SMU’s Temerlin Advertising Institute. Find out more and register for the next course at laurabull.com.
From Individual to Empire is available now in print, eBook, and audiobook formats. Please check out Bull’s appearance on Good Morning Texas for more information on her extensive branding work.
About the Author
Laura Bull is a best-selling author and brand strategist who specializes in transforming people into competitive and sustainable business brands. Early on in her career, Laura spent ten years with Sony Music Entertainment, becoming one of the company's youngest executives at the age of twenty-eight. During her tenure, she spearheaded artist development and marketing for globally recognized brands including Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Johnny Cash, among hundreds of other artists from Arista, RCA, Columbia, Epic, and Monument records. A veteran of the music industry, she has served for more than a decade on the National Advisory Board for Musicians On Call.
Now an Amazon instant best-selling author in multiple categories like Marketing, Direct Marketing and Marketing for Small Business, From Individual to Empire: A Guide to Building an Authentic and Powerful Brand offers insurmountable knowledge to teach others what it takes to become a powerful "influencer." Everyone in the marketing arena discusses the power of influencers, but no one is discussing how an influencer becomes powerful. She redefines the term “influencer” by expanding its scope offline, highlights positive psychology principles in terms of branding, and reveals the proprietary Brand Matrix that gives entrepreneurs step-by-step directions to discover their own authentic and competitive brand.
A consultant and speaker, Bull has taught as an adjunct professor of both marketing and music business at multiple colleges and universities including SMU's Temerlin Advertising Institute. She has a BBA from Belmont University’s Mike Curb School of Music Business and a Master of Liberal Studies from Southern Methodist University.
She currently resides in Dallas with her husband and two daughters.
