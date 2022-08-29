Refrigerated Transport Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 23,317 Million Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 5.51%

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Bolstered by Increasing Demand for Perishable Products

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global refrigerated transportation market size reached a value of US$ 16,820 Million in 2021. Refrigerated transport, or reefer freight, refers to temperature-controlled vehicles equipped with a built-in cooling system that maintains the desired temperature throughout the transportation process. They help transport perishable food items such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy product, confectionery, and bakery products. These vehicles also offer appropriate temperature settings that help preserve the quality of the products, even in harsh conditions. They also ensure year-round availability of seasonal goods. Moreover, refrigerated transport is utilized to transfer chemical and pharmaceutical products as they increase safety and prevent economic losses due to spoilage. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 23,317 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for perishable commodities across the globe. For instance, the rapid manufacturing of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs and frozen food products has increased the need for refrigerated transport. In addition to this, governing authorities across various countries are implementing stringent regulations regarding the production, processing, transportation, and quality of food products, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rising prevalence of foodborne diseases and growing health-consciousness among consumers have resulted in the utilization of refrigerated transport as it increases the shelf life, maintains optimal quality, and inhibits bacterial growth in food products. Furthermore, the development of efficient modes of cold chain logistics and technological innovations are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being C. H. Robinson, Daikin Industries, FedEx, DB Schenker, General Mills, Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Schmitz Cargobull, Singamas Container, Wabash National, etc.

Breakup by Mode of Transportation:

• Refrigerated Road Transport

• Refrigerated Sea Transport

• Refrigerated Rail Transport

• Refrigerated Air Transport

Breakup by Technology:

• Vapor Compression Systems

• Air-Blown Evaporators

• Eutectic Devices

• Cryogenic Systems

Breakup by Temperature:

• Single-Temperature

• Multi-Temperature

Breakup by Application:

• Chilled Food Products

o Dairy Products

o Bakery and Confectionery Products

o Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

o Others

• Frozen Food Products

o Frozen Dairy Products

o Processed Meat Products

o Fish and Seafood Products

o Others

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

