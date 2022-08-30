The Alley Brings Tim Burton Batmobile for Event Sept 4th
The Alley & Tim Burton Batmobile for Event Sept 4th OddInAvondale: Business Group Formed by The Alley, Kuma's Corner, Bucket o Blood, & House of Horrors
When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alley Chicago, known as one of the oddest places in the city continues its tradition of bringing odd collector cars in for events. The Tim Burton Batmobile will be in the store's parking lot. In front of the store will be 2 children's rides inspired by the 1960’s original Batmobile from the TV Show. Store wide sales, and giveaways of 3 motorcycle jackets among other items will take place. A number of Curiosity/Oddity vendors will be present courtesy Chicago Hardcore Hearse Club. These cars are from the Klairmont Kollection.
— Hunter S. Thompson
Mark Thomas (Alley Founder/Owner) had formed a similar business group in Lakeview, called Lakeview Concierge. Mark has founded multiple chambers of commerce in both Lakeview, and Avondale. Mark has curated this new, small, “odd” business group along with Kuma's Corner. The Alley building is home to over 300 visual and recording artists, in over 100 studios, which Mark manages with close care; living just 1/2 a block away.
Join The Alley (2620 West Fletcher) with Kuma's Corner (2900 West Belmont) September 4th for the grand reveal of the Kuma’s Gotham menu featuring the brand new Harley Quinn burger. Kuma’s Corner has been made canon through the Cupid of Crime, Harley Quinn; when writer Stephanie Phillips announced on Twitter that “Harley Quinn loves Kuma’s Corner, it’s canon, add it to the wiki!” The author will be in Kuma's Corner Sept 4th for autographs, photos, and costume contest. Bucket O Blood will have a Noise in the Void Horror Reading; Sam Richard from Weirdpunk Books, Edwin Callihan (Gravely Unusual Magazine), Evan Shelton (Lurking Transmission Podcast), Matthew Mitchell (Horrorirum Comic), Justin Lutz (Splatterpunk Award nominee), and Michael Tichy (Behind Every Tree Beneath Every Rock).
As part of a brand new Avondale Neighborhood Support Initiative dubbed OddInAvondale, a handful of Avondale-based businesses will be supporting the event with their own mini-events.
The Alley will be featuring a modern Batmobile parked outside of their store at 2620 West Fletcher. Horror House, The Alley, Kuma’s Corner, Bucket O Blood, and more will be offering discounts and specials to any customer that shows a receipt that they shopped at any of the listed organizations as a reward for shopping at the Avondale businesses.
