Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,985 in the last 365 days.

Induction Motor Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 30.2 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 8.48%

Global Induction Motor Market Impelled by Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Induction Motor Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global induction motor market reached a value of US$ 18.4 Billion in 2021. An induction motor refers to an alternative current (AC) electric motor that is generally used for generating torque. It comprises stator, rotor, shaft, bearings and casing that uses the principle of electromagnetic induction that allows the rotor to start and create movement. It is commonly equipped with pumps, refrigerators, wind tunnels, furnaces, washing machines, conveyors, winders and industrial equipment. It is mainly designed for producing motion by altering electrical energy into mechanical energy, which is extensively used across the manufacturing and automotive industries. These motors are simple and robust, can easily operate in harsh conditions and require less maintenance, due to which they are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 30.2 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.48% during 2022-2027.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/induction-motor-market/requestsample

Global Induction Motor Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising demand from the automotive industry. This is supported by the escalating utilization of three-phase induction motors in the manufacturing of vehicles since it offers enhanced speed regulation and high efficiency. In line with this, the widespread preference for electric vehicles (EVs) due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the product manufacturing processes and the integration of smart induction motor monitoring systems (SEMS) in vehicles are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the increasing investments in infrastructural development projects across multiple countries are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and urbanization, the growing need for power savings across manufacturing hubs, households and energy infrastructure, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively influencing the product sales.

Key Players Included in Global Induction Motor Market Research Report:

• ABB
• Ametek
• Emerson Electric
• Siemens
• WEG
• Brook Crompton
• Danaher Corporation
• Johnson Electric Holdings
• Regal Beloit

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/induction-motor-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

• Single Phase Induction Motors
• Three Phase Induction Motors

Breakup by End-Use Sector

• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Induction Motor Market Research Report:

• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Induction Motor Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Research Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/real-time-location-system-market-to-reach-us-19-8-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-29-16
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/kidney-renal-function-test-market-exhibit-at-cagr-of-7-1-during-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/night-vision-devices-market-to-reach-us-13-8-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-2
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/heparin-market-to-reach-us-8-1-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-2-57
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/interior-architectural-coatings-market-to-reach-us-57-2-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-5

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Induction Motor Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 30.2 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 8.48%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.