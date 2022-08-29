Maryland Companies Recognized for Success, Share Upcoming Events, and More

The Maryland Marketing Partnership, created by Governor Larry Hogan in 2016 to help drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that are part of the partnership.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Marketing Partnership, created by Governor Larry Hogan in 2016 to help drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that are part of the partnership.

"Watching these Maryland companies give back to the community, celebrate corporate milestones, and introduce innovative initiatives demonstrates the true business case for Maryland," said Tom Riford, executive director of the Maryland Marketing Partnership. "The accolades and awards for these companies continue to pour in while they take the next steps in expanding their operations, creating a space for even more businesses to begin, grow, and succeed in Maryland."

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, was ranked the top property management company in Reputation's 2022 Property Management Reputation Report. The report ranks the top 20 property management companies in the nation by analyzing more than 600,000 reviews across 80,000 multifamily communities. Bozzuto President and CEO Toby Bozzuto also recently spoke as a guest lecturer at Harvard University's executive education program for a cohort of c-suite executives from around the world. His presentation, "Building a Legacy: The Business Case for Cultivating a Culture of Kindness," emphasized how Bozzuto's culture of kindness is the secret sauce that allows them to make the world a better place by creating a sanctuary for those they serve.

Cloudforce, based in National Harbor, made the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America at number 2,731 – over 1,000 places higher than last year's rank. Cloudforce has also launched a new blog series now available on its website. Following its summer Future Force weekend camp benefitting students interested in cloud technology opportunities, Cloudforce will soon name a winner of its Future Force $5,000 scholarship effort. On Sept. 1, Cloudforce will host its first Reinvent the Wheel networking event in National Harbor. This event supports Cloudforce's participation in the Prince George's County Tech Council (PGCTC). Cloudforce also invites the public to celebrate its newly expanded headquarters with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Sept. 15.

Eastern Watersports, based in Middle River, invites Marylanders to enjoy the final days of summer out on the water. The company remains open seven days a week for kayak, paddle board, sailing catamaran, and jet ski rentals through Labor Day, then will shift to weekends-only rentals in September. Visit Eastern Watersports' rental locations at Middle River (1923 Old Eastern Ave.); Dundee Creek (7400 Graces Quarters Road); Hammerman Beach (7200 Graces Quarters Road), or its newest location at Port Covington Marina (321 E. Cromwell Street). Shop online or stop by their retail location (1923 Old Eastern Ave.) to check out the vast selection of new and gently used sporting equipment.

Kaiser Permanente, based in Rockville, had its physicians and teams recognized as healthcare heroes. For 2022, the Daily Record recognized organizations and individuals who made an impact on the quality of health care within the state of Maryland. This year, Kaiser Permanente had three winners named Health Care Heroes in different categories. These awards include the Lab Team for COVID-19 Heroes, Dr. Ada Emarievbe for Physician of the Year, and the Workplace Wellness Team for Workplace Wellness Program of the Year. These physicians and teams earned this esteemed recognition for their unwavering dedication to improving the health of our members and the communities we serve. Learn more.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson, is running a host of fun promotions to commemorate the end of summer. In the Ultimate Hawaiian Giveaway, one winner will receive 20 Hawaiian shirts from Route One Apparel's vibrant and popular line. On August 22, the company launched its End-of-Summer Sale, offering between 20 and 40% off its summer collection. Just in time for back-to-school season, Route One Apparel has also released a host of new officially licensed products and designs with local universities, including University of Maryland, Towson University, Loyola University, UM Eastern Shore, and the Naval Academy. Details on all products and promotions are available at routeoneapparel.com.

St. John Properties, Inc., based in Baltimore and one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms, has had Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel sign a lease for 10,567 square feet of space at Melford Town Center in Prince George's County. Their intentions are to open an early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February. The Wilburn Company, Inc. has also signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 10,890 square feet of space at BWI Tech Park and plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to the 156-acre business community in Anne Arundel County this fall.

TEDCO, based in Columbia, is Maryland's economic engine for technology companies. It will host a free Tech Fair starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the Hotel at the University of Maryland. TEDCO created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland's underserved communities to technology companies, resources, trainings, and networking opportunities to grow their business. U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will deliver a keynote address. Learn more and register.

Warehouse Cinemas, based in Frederick, was included in a recent Wall Street Journal article, "Movie Theaters Plot Revival as Americans Show Up for Blockbusters". CEO Rich Daughtridge discussed opening a new cinema six months into the pandemic and the Wall Street Journal reports that Warehouse Cinemas is now "coming off a solid quarter at that location, renovating a second and opening a third—an expansion that will bring his total screen count to 27."

