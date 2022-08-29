Ronald G. Presswood, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald G. Presswood, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his achievements in the Dental field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice.

With over 50 years of experience, Dr. Ronald G. Presswood is a highly-rated dentist practicing in Houston, TX. His family-oriented general dental practice emphasizes preventive oral care. In addition, he treats patients with debilitating head, neck, and facial pain, which has become his primary focus of practice study and research. For the past 20 years, his practice has also been involved in the evolution and provision of dental sleep medicine care, an area of dental practice that focuses on treating sleep-disordered breathing conditions, including snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

To prepare for a career in dentistry, Dr. Presswood obtained a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1965 from the University of Texas Dental Branch in Houston, now the UT Health School of Dentistry. During his service with the United States Navy from 1961 to 1968, he was trained in a dental/medical internship at Chelsea Hospital in Chelsea, MA, and later served overseas aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex. Upon returning to the United States in 1968, Dr. Presswood opened his private practice in Houston.

Since 2002, Dr. Presswood has prospered as a general partner of RGP LLC, a firm that develops analog computer and digital-based design systems for dental laboratory technology. He created an analog, fully dynamic articulator that reproduces the paths of each individual's occlusal or biting function for whom a set-up is made. These articulators are now being used in the construction of fully balanced dentures.

As director of DSC Worldwide since 2007, Dr. Presswood is dedicated to educating the consumer and professional markets about the benefits of CQR systems for making dentures and fixed restorations individualized to patients' occlusal and facial functional patterns.

Dr. Presswood has imparted his knowledge as an Adjunct Professor with the University of Texas Dental School in Houston for over four decades, from 1974 to 2016. He has volunteered for numerous organizations, including Ciudad del Nino San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico; as a member of Houston Proud; as a church schoolteacher and fellowship sponsor; as a football and baseball coach with the Memorial Church League; and as founding president of the Exchange Club of Memorial. According to Dr. Presswood, his career highlight has been his commitment to creating a postgraduate education program for dentists and some physicians that continues today, mainly in England.

On a personal note, Dr. Presswood enjoys spending quality time with his two children in his spare time. In light of this recognition, the doctor would like to thank his wife, Judith (Judy) Dyer Presswood, for her love and support. He also acknowledges his mentor, Dr. Henry Tanner, in memoriam.

