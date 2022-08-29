Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Paso Robles winery celebrates their silver anniversary; reflecting on the past and working towards the future of this family-owned brand

Paso Robles, Calif. (PRWEB) August 29, 2022

This summer, Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery is celebrating two and half decades since acquiring their first vineyard, the historic Jardine Vineyard, in 1997. As an established winery in the Paso Robles region, Vina Robles is excited to celebrate this exciting accomplishment through library tastings and winemaker events, while reflecting on the past 25 years and looking forward to the future.

Since its inception by founderHans Nef, Vina Robles has remained an influential name in the Paso Robles wine region. Nef's passion for fine wine was cultivated through his work as a wine importer. After an extensive search on all the emerging wine regions in the United States, Nef and his longtime friend and business partner, Hans-R Michel, settled in Paso Robles with the vision to produce world-class wines that honored their European heritage while embracing the characteristics of the Central Coast growing region.

Following the passing of Nef in 2019, the tradition of family ownership continues as Nef's daughters continue to uphold the phenomenal legacy of Vina Robles. Moving into the second-generation of ownership, Michele König-Nef and Nicole Nüesch-Nef, look to the next 25 years while upholding the company cornerstone values of sustainability, hospitality and quality craftsmanship.

Embracing these values is CEO Kurt Ammann, who joined the winery earlier this year and has proven to be a dedicated and hands-on leader. "Vina Robles has a long history in the Paso Robles community, and I am humbled to lead our 100% estate vineyard and winery operation into the next 25 years alongside the Nef family," says Ammann.

The Jardine Vineyard is what started it all for Vina Robes as it was the first estate vineyard. Home of the 300+ year-old legacy oak, the inspiration for the emblem found on every bottle, Jardine Vineyard is representative of the dedication Vina Robles has to sustainability and connection to the Paso Robles region.

Over the past 25 years, Vina Robles has expanded to include six estate vineyards that are all SIP (Sustainability in Practice) Certified, a beautiful hospitality center, and the outdoor Vina Robles Amphitheater, which allows visitors to watch world-renowned artists perform while enjoying a glass of Vina Robles wine.

To celebrate the wonderful success of Vina Robles wines, there will be a vertical tasting held in September to showcase the history and progress of Vina Robles wine, followed by the return of their annual Winemaker's Dinner to be held in October.

The Vina Robles portfolio includes the Estate Series and Limited Estate Collection wines. For more information on Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, visit vinarobles.com and follow them on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery: Growers and makers of expressive estate wines from Paso Robles, Vina Robles is a destination winery in the heart of California's Central Coast. With 25 years of farming experience in the region, Vina Robles takes a ground-up approach to quality, integrating every aspect of wine production from their six SIP® Certified sustainable vineyards in five distinct sub-districts in the region to their premium hospitality offerings. Family-owned, Vina Robles is built upon core values of sustainability, social responsibility, hospitality, and value which they strive to deliver in every pour.

