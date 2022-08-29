Gilbane Development Company's "Bixby on College" student apartment community opens to residents in Clemson

Gilbane Development Company has opened "Bixby on College," to residents. Bixby is a brand-new, fully furnished community designed for students attending Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

CLEMSON, S.C. (PRWEB) August 29, 2022

Gilbane Development Company has opened "Bixby on College," to residents. Bixby is a brand-new, fully furnished community designed for students attending Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

Comprised of 107 units (383 beds), Bixby features fully-furnished apartments, in-unit washer/dryer, a fully equipped kitchen, high-speed internet and a flat-screen TV.

Community amenities include a clubhouse with pool table and gaming area which opens to a courtyard featuring a heated pool with infinity edge, fire pit, multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen, and outdoor kitchen with grills; a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment; study rooms; and a computer lab. There is also approximately 14,500 square feet of commercial space located on the first floor of the building fronting College Avenue and Keowee Trail. Current retail tenants include Romeo's Pizza and Solshine Yoga, with remaining retail space going fast. For retail leasing availability, please contact Brian Scurlock of CBRE at 864-527-6071 or via email at brian.scurlock@cbre.com.

"We're proud of the on-time delivery of Bixby and are thrilled to welcome our first residents. Move in day was a success and residents are settling into their new homes," noted Russell Broderick, senior vice president for Gilbane Development Company. "Between the location, housing amenities and retail/restaurants within our Bixby community, Clemson students will have a superior living-learning environment for many years to come."

Bixby is professionally managed by Asset Living, with a robust community life program, roommate matching services, and individual, by-the-bed leases. This property was leased up in less than two weeks and is fully leased for Fall 2022. For leasing information for the 2023 school year, visit bixbyclemson.com.

About Gilbane Development Company

Gilbane Development Company is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Gilbane, Inc., a private holding company in its fifth and sixth generation of family ownership and management. Gilbane Development Company provides a full slate of real estate development, project management, and asset management services. Completed projects include over 20,000 beds of student housing, academic facilities, multifamily, affordable housing, residential communities, mixed-use, corporate headquarters, K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, operational | data | distribution centers, R&D | manufacturing facilities, and many types of facilities delivered through public-private partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com/development or call 1-800-GILBANE.

