Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,043 in the last 365 days.

Awarding Winning Plaintiff Firm Labaton Sucharow Is Investigating Azure Power Global Ltd. – AZRE

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Azure Power Global Ltd. ("Azure" or the "Company") AZRE for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had "received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure "discovered deviations from safety and quality norms" and "also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees."

On this news, Azure's stock fell as much as 46% during intraday trading on August 29, 2022.

If you currently own stock or options in Azure Power Global Ltd. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005720/en/

You just read:

Awarding Winning Plaintiff Firm Labaton Sucharow Is Investigating Azure Power Global Ltd. – AZRE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.