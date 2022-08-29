Indian Poultry Market Estimated to Exceed INR 3,170 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 10.50%

Indian Poultry Market Impelled by Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Food

DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Poultry Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The India poultry market reached a value of INR 1,708 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 3,170 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.50% during 2022-2027. The poultry industry involves breeding, hatching, rearing, and processing domestic birds. It includes chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys raised by humans that are domestically or commercially used for eggs, meats, and feathers. The poultry market has significantly gained prominence across India due to the increasing consumption of meat among individuals. Besides this, the introduction of online food delivery channels across the country that has improved the accessibility to food services, along with statistical advancements in the overall structure of the poultry industry, is also driving the market growth.

India Poultry Market Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among the masses. Coupled with the changing dietary patterns and the rising demand for protein-rich food products among individuals, this is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, inflating disposable income levels of the masses, along with the increasing preferences for leading a healthy lifestyle, is providing a boost to the sales of poultry products. Additionally, numerous initiatives undertaken by the government to support poultry businesses, including encouraging poultry farming by introducing capital fund schemes, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising popularity of international cuisines due to the penetration of social media is considered to be a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the proliferation of restaurants and fast-food joints across the country are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including easy product availability via the online and offline organized retail channels and continuous improvements in the food and beverages sector, are further projected to drive the market growth across India.

Key Players Included in Indian Poultry Industry Research Report:

• Bharati Poultry Pvt. Limited

• IB Group

• Mulpuri Group

• RM Hatcheries (RM Group)

• Simran Farms Limited

• Skylark Hatcheries pvt. ltd.

• Sneha Group

• Srinivasa Farms

• Suguna Foods Private Limited

• Venkys India (VH Group).

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food Services

• Households

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Traditional Retail Stores

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Modern Retail Stores

Breakup by Region:

• Maharashtra

• Haryana

• West Bengal

• Tamil Nadu

• Andhra Pradesh

• Uttar Pradesh

• Telangana

• Kerala

• Karnataka

• Punjab

• Orissa

• Bihar

• Madhya Pradesh

• Gujarat

• Rajasthan

• Others

TOC for the Indian Poultry Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Indian Poultry Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

