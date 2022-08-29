Hedrick Man Charged with 20 Counts of Felony Sex Abuse

August 29, 2022

HEDRICK, Iowa - On the afternoon of Friday, August 26, 2022, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents, assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, arrested 31-year-old Matthew Robert Reynolds of Hedrick, Iowa. Reynolds' arrest came at the conclusion of an investigation which began in the fall of 2018 and resulted in the filing of 20 total felony-level sex abuse charges against Reynolds across Jefferson and Keokuk Counties. Reynolds is currently in custody at the Keokuk County Jail (Sigourney).

In Jefferson County, Reynolds is charged with five (5) counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree (all Class C Felonies).

In Keokuk County, Reynolds is charged with fourteen (14) counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree and one (1) count of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree (a Class B Felony).

Although criminal charges have been filed, this continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, the Keokuk County Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Iowa Attorney General.

A criminal charge is only an accusation, and criminal defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Matthew Robert Reynolds Complaints & Affidavits - Jefferson County and Keokuk County - August 26, 2022

PHOTO: Matthew Reynolds