Indian Warehouse Market Estimated to Exceed INR 2,069.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 11.9%

Indian Warehouse Market Growth Stimulated by Tax Reforms

DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Warehouse Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The India warehouse market reached a value of INR 1,113 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 2,069.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2027. Warehousing refers to the process of storage of goods in a warehouse. It ensures the quality and quantity of the stored products awaiting future use. It also created time utility by storing the goods throughout the year and releasing them as and when they are needed. It is widely used across various industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, automobiles, agriculture, FMCG, and others.

Industry Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing global trade activities. This, coupled with the significant growth in e-commerce, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for doorstep delivery services is escalating the demand for warehousing. Moreover, the increasing government’s policy support and growing investment by private institutions is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, rapid advancements in technologies such as robotic mechanization and warehousing automation are providing a boost to market growth.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation by sector, ownership and type of commodities stored.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Indian Warehousing Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Sector:

• Industrial Warehouses

• Agricultural Warehouses

Breakup by Ownership:

• Private Warehouses

• Public Warehouses

• Bonded Warehouses

Breakup by Type of Commodities Stored:

• General Warehouses

• Speciality Warehouses

• Refrigerated Warehouses

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

