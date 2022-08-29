Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,007 in the last 365 days.

Hawaiʻi State Legislature – Press Release – STATE CAPITOL CLOSED DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – Due to a severe power outage at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, the building will be closed today. The exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time.

 

Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (Senate District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau) and House Speaker Scott Saiki (House District 26 – McCully, Kaheka, Kakaako, Downtown) issued the following statement:

 

“During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the exact cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

 

​###

Jacob Aki

Director of Communications

Hawaiʻi State Senate

State Capitol, Room 11C

P: 808.586.6291

C: 808.230.9071

[email protected]

You just read:

Hawaiʻi State Legislature – Press Release – STATE CAPITOL CLOSED DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.