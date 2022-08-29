Hawaiʻi State Legislature – Press Release – STATE CAPITOL CLOSED DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – Due to a severe power outage at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, the building will be closed today. The exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time.

Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (Senate District 8 – Kauaʻi and Niʻihau) and House Speaker Scott Saiki (House District 26 – McCully, Kaheka, Kakaako, Downtown) issued the following statement:

“During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the exact cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Jacob Aki

Director of Communications

Hawaiʻi State Senate

State Capitol, Room 11C

P: 808.586.6291

C: 808.230.9071

[email protected]