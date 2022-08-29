Travel Update: RIDOT Begins Work on I-95 Retention Walls in Cranston

RHODE ISLAND, August 29 - Travelers on I-95 will notice barrier going up in front of the crumbling retention walls that have been part of the slopes on either side of I-95 in Cranston for more than 20 years. The retention walls made of large manufactured bricks are in poor shape. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will replace them with planted slopes by the end of the year. The full project will be complete next spring.

This project includes soil injection and pavement restoration along I-95 northbound between Laurens Street and Park Avenue to prevent future settlement. RIDOT also will install new barrier along I-95 northbound and southbound between Milford Street and Park Avenue and remove the mechanically stabilized earth walls. The walls will be replaced with slopes planted with grass and wildflowers to make it more environmentally friendly and to retain the soil. Some trees will be replaced.

The project cost is $10 million. The retaining walls have been gradually crumbling for a number of years and the new slopes will be visually more pleasing, easier to maintain and better for the environment.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather

This project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.