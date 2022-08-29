DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: JULY 2022 VISITOR ARRIVALS RECOVER 92.4 PERCENT FROM JULY 2019

HONOLULU – According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 919,154 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2022, representing a 92.4 percent recovery from July 2019. This is the highest monthly visitor count since January 2020. Visitors spent $1.94 billion in the state in July 2022, an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the $1.70 billion reported for July 2019.

Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals by Major Market

All 919,154 visitors in July 2022 arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. In comparison, 995,210 visitors (-7.6%) arrived by air service in July 2019. No out-of-state cruise ships came to Hawai‘i in July 2022 or in July 2019. The average length of stay by visitors in July 2022 was 9.36 days, up from 8.92 days (+4.9%) in July 2019.

The statewide average daily census[1] was 277,444 visitors in July 2022 compared to 286,419 visitors (-3.1%) in July 2019.

In July 2022, 528,319 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase of 14.2 percent compared to 462,676 visitors in July 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $973.8 million in July 2022, up 45.4 percent from $669.8 million in July 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in July 2022 ($211 per person) was much higher compared to July 2019 ($165 per person, +27.6%).

There were 249,157 visitors from the U.S. East in July 2022, a 2.3 percent growth compared to the 243,498 visitors in July 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $643.4 million in July 2022, up 26 percent from $510.7 million in July 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in July 2022 ($260 per person) increased significantly in comparison to July 2019 ($216 per person, +20.1%).

There were 23,133 visitors from Japan in July 2022 compared to 134,587 visitors (-82.8%) in July 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $42.8 million in July 2022 compared to $186.5 million (-77%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in July 2022 ($233 per person) was flat compared to July 2019 ($234 per person, -0.4%).

In July 2022, 25,684 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 26,939 visitors (-4.7%) in July 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $57.1 million in July 2022, compared to $50.1 million (+14%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in July 2022 ($189 per person) increased compared to July 2019 ($158 per person, +19.6%).

In July 2022, there were 92,861 visitors from All Other International Markets, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, Philippines and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 127,510 visitors (-27.2%) from All Other International Markets in July 2019.

In July 2022, a total of 5,439 trans-Pacific flights with 1,159,031 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,681 flights with 1,254,165 seats in July 2019.

Through the first seven months of 2022, total visitor spending was $11.16 billion, up 5.8 percent from $10.55 billion in the first seven months of 2019. A total of 5,350,486 visitors arrived in the first seven months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first seven months of 2019 at 6,166,392 visitors (-13.2%).

Final 2021 Statistics: The 2021 visitor data presented in this news release are the final numbers and reflect updated immigration statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), updated air seat statistics from the DIIO Mi. airline database (DIIO) and final reports from airlines. These statistics are published in the DBEDT 2021 Annual Visitor Research Report, which is posted on the DBEDT website: dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/visitor-research/

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

As we pass the middle half of 2022 and compare the state’s economic recovery through tourism with 2019, visitors spent 5.8% or $610.1 million more during the same period with arrivals to Hawai‘i lower by 13.2% or -815,906 for the first seven months. We are currently 86.8% recovered from 2019.

Therefore, as we move forward together, we must strive to achieve a healthy balance between our community, the environment, and the visitor industry. This balance also includes bringing back our international markets later this year. Tourism is an economic opportunity for individuals, businesses, and communities to uplift and strengthen our home.

DBEDT does not forecast full recovery until 2025.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:

Meaningful economic recovery continued during the peak summer month of July as Hawai‘i saw significant increases in total visitor spending from the U.S. and Canada markets compared to July 2019. Travel demand from Japan is anticipated to gradually increase as we head into the fall and winter seasons, with the recent resumption of air service between Tokyo-Kona and Tokyo-Honolulu adding to the steady return of international flights.

Our destination management work will continue to focus on educating visitors about traveling within our islands in a manner that is mindful, as we seek to balance the economic vitality of our industry with the health of our natural environment and the well-being of our communities. Travelers from around the world, have come to know and appreciate that Hawaiʻi is indeed a special place where dreams do come true.

