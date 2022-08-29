News Item

American Board of Trial Advocates Honors Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase As Trial Judge of the Year

Posted: Monday, August 29, 2022

The Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) has selected Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase to receive its 2022 Trial Judge of the Year Award. The judge was honored at ABOTA’s Annual Meeting on July 27.ABOTA is an organization of experienced and ethical trial lawyers whose mission is to preserve the right to a civil jury trial guaranteed by the 7th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and to elevate the standards of integrity, honor, ethics, civility, and courtesy in the legal profession. The Trial Judge of the Year is an annual award given by ABOTA to a Minnesota trial court judge, in the state or federal courts, recognizing excellence in the conduct of civil jury trials and dedication to professionalism, integrity, ethics, civility and fairness in the administration of justice.Judge Chase was recognized for his contributions as a skilled and knowledgeable trial judge, for his commitment to treating all participants in the judicial system with respect and fairness, for his efforts to educate the public about the legal system and the importance of it. He was appointed to the Olmsted County District Court bench in 1999 by Governor Jesse Ventura.