Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,089 in the last 365 days.

American Board of Trial Advocates Honors Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase As Trial Judge of the Year

News Item
American Board of Trial Advocates Honors Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase As Trial Judge of the Year

Posted: Monday, August 29, 2022

American Board of Trial Advocates Honors Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase As Trial Judge of the Year

The Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) has selected Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase to receive its 2022 Trial Judge of the Year Award. The judge was honored at ABOTA’s Annual Meeting on July 27.
 
ABOTA is an organization of experienced and ethical trial lawyers whose mission is to preserve the right to a civil jury trial guaranteed by the 7th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and to elevate the standards of integrity, honor, ethics, civility, and courtesy in the legal profession. The Trial Judge of the Year is an annual award given by ABOTA to a Minnesota trial court judge, in the state or federal courts, recognizing excellence in the conduct of civil jury trials and dedication to professionalism, integrity, ethics, civility and fairness in the administration of justice.  
 
Judge Chase was recognized for his contributions as a skilled and knowledgeable trial judge, for his commitment to treating all participants in the judicial system with respect and fairness, for his efforts to educate the public about the legal system and the importance of it. He was appointed to the Olmsted County District Court bench in 1999 by Governor Jesse Ventura.
 

You just read:

American Board of Trial Advocates Honors Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase As Trial Judge of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.