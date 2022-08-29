Indian Animal Feed Market Estimated to Exceed INR 1493.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.6%

Indian Animal Feed Market Fostered by Increasing Cattle Population

DELHI, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group titled “Indian Animal Feed Market Outlook 2022: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast Till 2027” finds that the Indian animal feed market reached a value of INR 873.7 Billion in 2021. Animal feed refers to the semi-processed and raw products used to feed livestock and poultry. It is produced by combining products using high nutritional content such as hay, silage, straw, oils, sprouted grains, and legumes. In addition, these products are carefully formulated with nutritional additives, like vitamins and minerals, which help maintain the overall health of animals and improving the quality of various end-products, including meat, eggs, and milk. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1493.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.

Indian Animal Feed Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing cattle population in the country. This can be attributed to the developing dairy industry, which has been supported by the White Revolution 2.0. As a result, India has the largest cattle population in the world, which is escalating the demand for animal feed across the country. Besides this, the Government of India is planning to implement schemes and policies, such as Livestock Insurance Scheme, E-Pashu Haat, Rashtriya Gokul Mission and National Livestock Mission, aimed to improve the animal feed industry. Moreover, the emergence of non-traditional feed ingredients and various technological advancements, such as the development of genetically modified animal feed ingredients, represents another growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the increasing costs of these raw materials, their price and supply volatility are encouraging key players to shift toward more sustainable and low-cost ingredients, such as insect meal and Distiller’s dried grain with solubles (DDGS) for livestock production.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Suguna Foods Private Limited

• Japfa Comfeeds India Pvt. Ltd.

• Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

• Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL)

• SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd.

• Cargill, Incorporated.

• Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd.

• Amrit Group, KSE Ltd.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd.

• Uno Feeds

• Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• C P Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd.

• Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• The Waterbase Ltd.

• Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.

Indian Animal Feed Market 2022-2027 and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Poultry Feed

• Cattle Feed

• Aquafeed

Regional Insights:

• South India

• North India

• East India

• West India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

