400,000 Children Are Diagnosed with Cancer Yearly, Non-Profit wants to Close the “Equity Gap” in Pediatric Treatment

World Child Cancer, Says it’s Time to Recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September by Improving Treatment and Services Worldwide

As doctors, we have the research, the knowledge and the treatments to bring survival rates closer to those in higher income countries and we must act now.” — Dr. John van Doorninck

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global non-profit World Child Cancer is on a mission to improve childhood cancer services worldwide. This coming September, the organization will recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and is asking for fundraising support in local communities on a global scale. World Child Cancer is the leading children's charity that addresses inequalities in childhood cancer care. Through monetary donations, the non-profit works with and hires medical practitioners, physicians, and clinicians who are committed to improving early diagnosis, treatment, and support for children with cancer, specifically for families in low-income countries.

Founded in 2007, the charity supports over a dozen programs across Africa, Asia, and Central America. With offices in Denver, London, and the Netherlands, World Child Cancer has assisted over 50,000 children in the past decade, intending to reach more than 100,000 children by 2025.

"We still have a tremendous mountain to climb to reach all the children who need our help," said Dana Bryson, the Board Chair of World Child Cancer USA. "We exist as an organization to change that through awareness programs. We have doctors ready to treat these children, and with increased financial support we will be able to close the equity gap in pediatric cancer care and allow these children to survive their disease and live a full life.”

Childhood cancer is survivable mainly in high-income countries where over 80% now survive, but in low-income areas, as few as 10% have that chance. This statistic is alarming to Dr. John van Doorninck, a pediatric oncologist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, and the Co-Chair of the World Child Cancer Global Medical Program Committee. “This survival gap between higher income and low/middle income countries is unacceptable. As doctors, we have the research, the knowledge and the treatments to bring survival rates closer to those in higher income countries and we must act now.”

Rebecca's Story in Ghana

In 2016, a 12-year-old girl named Rebecca was seeking treatment for leukemia at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana. The family was unable to afford treatment costs. That's when World Child Cancer stepped in and provided the resources needed for Rebecca's care, which included drug support, diagnostics, and accommodations. Six years after completing treatment, Rebecca makes hospital visits every six months for check-ups and remains cancer free. Her mother, Charlotte, expressed gratitude for her daughter's care: "I am thankful to God, to World Child Cancer and the medical staff for their support and help to the family, particularly the cost of treatment, which went on smoothly."

Bryson adds, "It's real-life stories such as Rebecca's that are the reasons for raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer in September." For more information on how to support World Child Cancer, including corporate partners, please reach out by visiting worldchildcancer.org/get-involved/ or email info@worldchildcancer.org.

About World Child Cancer

World Child Cancer is the leading global children's cancer charity seeking to address global inequalities in child cancer care. It improves early diagnosis, treatment, and family support for children with cancer and their families in low-income countries. Founded in 2007, the charity currently supports 13 programs across Africa, Asia, and Central America. World Child Cancer's international organization also has offices in the UK, US, and the Netherlands. More information: https://worldchildcancer.org/.