Bakery Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Top Key Players Overview, Segmentation and Analysis Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bakery Ingredients Market Analysis: Global Industry, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global bakery ingredients market reached a value of US$ 14.83 Billion in 2021. Bakery ingredients refer to products intended to enhance and maintain the freshness, aroma, taste, and shelf-life of baked food products. They include fats, colors, blends, flavors, emulsifiers, and shortenings. They are widely used in the preparation of bakery and confectionery products, such as bread, cakes, cookies, tarts, pies, pastries, donuts, and pizza. They assist in maintaining the taste and freshness, enhancing the nutritional level, improving the shelf life, and increasing the protein content of baked products. As a result, bakery ingredients are widely utilized in the food processing industry. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 20.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.39% during 2022-2027.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market Trends:

The increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat (RTE) food products due to rapid urbanization, hectic schedules, and altering dietary patterns are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the rising trend of corporate parties, weddings, and other celebrations has facilitated the serving of cakes, muffins, and pastries at such gatherings, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the introduction of healthy, low trans-fat product variants due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe, supported by a rise in fitness-related concerns, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of organic and gluten-free bakery ingredients for consumers with gluten intolerance and celiac disease is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the growing popularity of clean-label bakery products, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and the development of emulsifiers that offer high-fat stability, water and oil holding capacity, and longer shelf life, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Südzucker, AAK AB, Associated British Foods, Lesaffre, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion, IFFCO Ingredients Solution, Taura Natural Ingredients, Dawn Foods, Muntons, British Bakels, Lallemand, Novozymes, Taura Natural Ingredients, Puratos Group, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Emulsifiers

• Leavening Agents

• Enzymes

• Baking Powder & Mixes

• Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

• Colors & Flavors

• Starch

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Breads

• Cookies & Biscuits

• Rolls & Pies

• Cakes & Pastries

• Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

• Industrial

• Foodservice

• Retail

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance 2016-2021

• Market Outlook 2022-2027

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

