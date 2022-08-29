Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,917 in the last 365 days.

Pedestrians Reminded to Follow Detours on Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding pedestrians that sidewalk closures and detours on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College will continue through next Tuesday.

Through September 6, Atherton Street is closed to vehicles between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue and there are various pedestrian detours implemented as well. These pedestrian detour routes will be fluid and may be adjusted--depending on where crews are working.

In the interest of public safety, pedestrians are reminded to follow detour signage they encounter in the field. Do not breach barricades and street/intersection closures.

The primary pedestrian crossing point during sewer line work will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue.

In some instances, the contractor may direct pedestrians that need to cross at College Avenue to do so at Beaver Avenue instead and vice versa. The contractor intends to place advanced signage in those instances.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet for full project information.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.                                                                                

 Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #


You just read:

Pedestrians Reminded to Follow Detours on Atherton Street Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.