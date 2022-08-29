American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags™ - Tennessee Products On Sale August 30

Washington, DC, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rolls and bags containing the fourth and final American Innovation $1 Coin of 2022 will go on sale August 30 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Tennessee. The following packaging options from the United States Mint (Mint) facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 22GRD 25-Coin Roll–P $34.50 22GRH 25-Coin Roll–D $34.50 22GBD 100-Coin Bag–P $117.50 22GBH 100-Coin Bag–D $117.50

Select product codes may currently be unavailable for enrollment. However, customers should sign up for "Remind Me" alerts, as additional inventory may become available during order reconciliation. All inventory resulting from cancellations, invalid, and/or fraudulent orders will be made available to the general public via "Remind Me" messages. To set up a "Remind Me" alert for the Tennessee American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page.

Introduced in 2018 and authorized by Public Law 115-197, the American Innovation® $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse (tails) designs that pay homage to America's ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

The 2022 American Innovation Tennessee $1 Coin recognizes the formation of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The reverse design depicts a Tennessee farm with newly installed power lines lining the road. Inscriptions include "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY," and "TENNESSEE." United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Matt Swaim created the design, and Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted it.

The obverse (heads) of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions "IN GOD WE TRUST" and "$1." It also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin's edge are "2022," the mint mark, and "E PLURIBUS UNUM."

American Innovation $1 Coin enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit American Innovation $1 Enrollments | US Mint Catalog Online to learn more.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available at: https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins/. Please use the United States Mint catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ for all order placements or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of August 30, 2022, at noon EDT.

The American Innovation $1 Coins are also available at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220. Please visit the Denver or Philadelphia websites because sales centers will be closed when the COVID-19 community level is HIGH to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

