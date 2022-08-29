Discovery Point Retreat Recognized as Elite Care Center by Hall of Fame Health

Trusted leader in the field of behavioral health provides specialized substance abuse treatment for current and former athletes, their families, and those who support them.

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discovery Point Retreat, a comprehensive substance abuse treatment center in Texas, is pleased to announce its official designation as an Elite Care Center by Hall of Fame Health - an affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With this honorable distinction, Discovery Point Retreat is recognized as part of an elite, vetted, and accredited network of behavioral health providers that can be accessed by individuals and their families associated with one of the most popular competitive sports in America: Football.

With intense pressure to perform, physical demands, frequent injuries, and time away from their families, football players and other athletes experience unique challenges that can lead to substance abuse and mental health issues. Yet players are often reluctant to ask for help to avoid reduced playing time or damage to their reputation.

The mission of Hall of Fame Health is to reduce the stigma around mental health treatment and improve access to related services by providing a comprehensive solution for mental health, behavioral health, and substance use issues for all athletes and their families. The program offers online resources and a concierge call center to match those in need with trusted providers across the country.

As a Hall of Fame Health Elite Care Center, Discovery Point Retreat aligns with this mission by providing accessible, high-quality addiction and mental health treatment customized for athletes and those who support them. The multidisciplinary clinical team at Discovery Point Retreat has expertise in helping athletes overcome substance use disorders while coping with identity, performance anxiety, mindfulness, the culture of sports, and post-career transition.

"There were two lessons learned on the field: never give up and play every down like it's your last. At Discovery Point Retreat, the moment a client walks through our doors they become part of our team. We will remain motivated and determined, our clients always receiving 110% effort from our expert doctors, nurses, recovery coaches, clinical directors, and supportive staff every step of the way," says COO Bryan Pickryl, former College Football National Champion at The University of Texas. "We look forward to tackling the opportunity to give back to the football and overall athletic community to share the many lessons learned about successfully navigating the transition from an athlete to a community leader."

About Discovery Point Retreat

Discovery Point Retreat is a leading Joint Commission accredited rehab center near Dallas, TX providing evidence-based, outcome driven and affordable addiction treatment. With a full continuum including medical detoxification, inpatient and outpatient programs, Discovery Point Retreat can offer the right level of care at the right time for adults struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and trauma. Renowned for clinical excellence and remarkable results, Discovery Point Retreat is committed to clients' ongoing success, offering a treatment guarantee, extensive aftercare planning services, and lifelong alumni support.

