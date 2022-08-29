Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,927 in the last 365 days.

Abracon Welcomes Tim Fedorov as Vice President of Corporate Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, is pleased to welcome Tim Fedorov as the company's new Vice President of Corporate Development. Tim will focus on corporate development for Abracon, reporting to Tony Roybal, President, and CEO at the company's headquarters in Spicewood, Texas.

Tim has over 20 years of technology and strategy experience spanning bio-medicals, semiconductors, telecommunications, and industrial technologies. Most recently, Tim led mergers and acquisitions for Emerson's most acquisitive business group, Systems and Software as the Director of Strategic Planning.

 "We are pleased to have Tim join our leadership team at Abracon. With the immense growth of our company, we look forward to having Tim's talent and years of experience support our corporate development and future success," said President and CEO, Tony Roybal.

Tim holds a Master of Business Administration from UT Austin's McCombs School of Business and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University, as well as Bachelor's degrees in Physics, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Electrical Engineering.

"I am excited to partner with Tony, Mike, and the rest of the leadership team at Abracon, as well as with our sponsors at Genstar," said Tim. "Together, we will build on Abracon's legacy of collegiality and technical innovation, to drive an expanding portfolio in support of an ever more complex and connected world."

About Abracon, LLC
Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing frequency control & timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon enables innovative IOT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense and beyond. Learn more at www.abracon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abracon-welcomes-tim-fedorov-as-vice-president-of-corporate-development-301613999.html

SOURCE Abracon, LLC

You just read:

Abracon Welcomes Tim Fedorov as Vice President of Corporate Development

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.