For the 6th Time, VPL Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 3171 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 168 Percent.

VPL is celebrating our 6th consecutive year on the Inc 5000 list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. VPL developed the industry's only Smart Supply Chain Platform, which automates inbound and outbound shipping, unlocks visibility into the status of critical shipments, and identifies cost-savings opportunities for all of healthcare including IDNs, critical access, outpatient, and pharmacy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) August 29, 2022

Inc. revealed that VPL is No. 3171 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. 5000 for the 6th consecutive year is a testament to the incredible VPL team. I am so proud of the team's customer-focused culture, which in turn continues to build and strengthen VPL's reputation in the industry," says Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-Founder of VPL. "This is proof that doing the right thing for your customers is mutually beneficial. A big thank you to all our customers who have put their trust and confidence in our company."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list not only once or twice, but six times now," says McGlade. "I can't wait to see where we are as a company at this time next year."

About VPL

VPL delivers visibility and resiliency to clinical supply chains.

By making the procurement-through-fulfillment processes smarter and more profitable, it creates a new supplier dynamic whereby customers benefit from reduced costs, better insights, and increased transparency and efficiency.

With more than 700 hospitals, 6,000+ suppliers, and a 97% customer retention rate, it's clear that VPL is the company the healthcare industry trusts to deliver savings, insights, and peace of mind. For more information, visit http://www.getvpl.com.

VPL will be hosting a series of virtual events showcasing the key differences between their smart supply chain platform and traditional freight programs. For more information, visit http://www.getvpl.com/our-resources.

VPL's history with the Inc. 5000

Previously, VPL ranked No. 117 in 2017, No. 1328 in 2018, 1359 in 2019, No. 1578 in 2020, and No. 2079 in 2021. This year, in 2022, VPL ranks No. 3171.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

