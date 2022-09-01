Lake City, Co. hosts the Uncorked Wine and Music Festival this fall

Lake City, located in southwest Colorado, offers many activities for the fall vacationer American Basin is one of the many majestic views you will experience exploring the Alpine Loop in a Side-by-Side from Lake City Loopers (lakecityloopers.com / 970-944-0553) Come view the aspens changing colors by exploring the Alpine Loop in an OHV

See fall colors, explore the Alpine Loop, hunt, fish and enjoy Lake City, Co.’s Uncorked Wine and Music Festival.

LAKE CITY, COLORADO, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so many things to do in Lake City, Co. one can experience falls changing colors on the Alpine Loop and enjoy Lake City’s “Uncorked” Wine and Music Festival on September 17, 2022. With a lineup of seven musical acts, artisan food vendors, and various wines, it’s a great way to meet people and relax in style. Also, all proceeds from the festival support community projects.

To enjoy the outdoors and experience the changing colors of fall, explore the Alpine Loop on an all-terrain vehicle. The Alpine Loop is a 75-mile+ trail system that traverses 13,000’ passes and offers sights of waterfalls and well-preserved old-west mining towns, mills, and mines. If you don’t have your own ATV or UTV one can rent one and explore ‘The Loop’ in a single day. Lake City, Co. is a centalized hub for hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, relaxing and ATV’ing on/about the Alpine Loop.

Lake City offers several restaurants, lodging and entertainment options including the following.

Lake City Brewing Company the only option for a locally brewed beverage. Dessert is across the street from the park at the local ice-cream shop, the San Juan Soda Company.

For lodging within walking distance from downtown restaurants, Lake City Lodge is a reasonably priced, clean, and family-owned motel. Looking for an RV Park? Check out Grizzly RT RV Park which offers big sites and gets you away from it all on Cinnamon Pass road on the Alpine Loop.

For ATV rentals in Lake City, Co., Lake City Loopers offers reliable 5-seat Honda 1000 OHV’s for rent on a half-day/full-day or multi-day basis. Rentals include a satellite-based GPS and texting device, ice and coolers.

Lake City, Co. is a fall travel destination because of its many activities and access to the Alpine Loop. ATV Rentals in Lake City are supported by the local business community (as opposed to other cities which ban ATV's) and there are many things to do in Lake City, Co.