Summer Savings Special on the 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar Starts Today

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

August 29, 2022

Concord, NH – The Summer Savings special is here, so order your 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar today! Right now, you can save $2.00 on every calendar you buy. Last year’s calendar was wildly popular, so don’t miss this opportunity to get ready for another gift-giving season and a promising New Year.

This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2023 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

2023 calendars will be available for only $10.00 through Monday, September 5, so buy yours today! Regular price is $12.00. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/calendar.html to purchase calendars online and enjoy free shipping, or stop by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, before 4:00 p.m. You can also purchase yours Labor Day weekend at the Hopkinton State Fair where you’ll find the Fish and Game building by the blue gate.