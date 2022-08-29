Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Tours Mid Mon Valley Businesses

Donora, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver celebrated the Wolf Administration’s ongoing commitment to Pennsylvania’s diverse and competitive business environment and saw firsthand the successful results of the commonwealth’s investments in several Mid Mon Valley manufacturers in Washington County.

“It’s encouraging to be here and see the kind of impact our investments have had on these local manufacturers,” said Weaver. “Manufacturing is key to this area, and key to Pennsylvania, so it’s good to see how our investments have helped these businesses continue to thrive and flourish.”

Secretary Weaver toured four businesses including:

Retal Pennsylvania, a global plastic packaging manufacturer in Donora;

Barchemy LLC, a chocolate and confectionery manufacturer in Donora;

Valley Tire, an auto repair and tire service center in Charleroi;

Bakery Barn, a protein baked goods manufacturer in Charleroi; and

Bloom Engineering, an industrial burner and combustion systems manufacturer in Charleroi.

Since Gov. Wolf took office in Jan. 2015, the four businesses have received investments totaling more than $4.1 million through state programs such as the Neighborhood Assistance Program, Enterprise Zone Tax Credit (NAP/EZP), the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) and the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“Businesses within the Mon Valley Alliance’s Regional Enterprise Zone have significantly benefited from the strong support of the Wolf Administration through DCED’s Enterprise Zone Program,” said Jamie Colecchi, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance. “We look forward to continuing to market the zone and link our businesses with a valuable pro-business economic development tool that encourages private investment and employment opportunities.”

NAP/EZP encourages private sector investment in non-profit community projects by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to neighborhood and community initiatives. It can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

PIDA is an independent authority staffed and regulated through the DCED. The Authority provides capital for building acquisition, construction and renovation work, machinery and equipment loans along with working capital line of credit loans, primarily for manufacturers, industrial developers, research and development firms, agricultural processors and employers looking to establish national or regional headquarters in Pennsylvania.

RACP funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

