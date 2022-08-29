Submit Release
PSD Announces 9-7-2022 Public Hearing on Distribution of Federal Grid Resiliency Funding

The Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) seeks feedback from stakeholders and ratepayers on the objectives and metrics by which the state should distribute federal funding provided under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The IIJA creates funding opportunities open to Vermont to facilitate electric grid modernization for the purpose of preventing outages and enhancing the resilience of the electric grid. Section 40101(d) of the IIJA allows for states and Indian tribes to receive grants over a five-year period in an amount consistent with a pre-determined formula – approximately $3 million per year for Vermont – for uses that meet certain criteria.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 the PSD will convene an online public hearing from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. to provide opportunities for interested parties to learn about the IIJA funding opportunity and requirements, and share their perspectives on how the federal funds should be used to improve the resilience of the electric grid.

More information about the September 7, 2022 public hearing (including log-in and call-in details) can be found on the PSD’s Infrastrure Investment and Jobs Act – Grid Resilience webpage. Or consumers can view the Press Release regarding the public hearing.

Interested parties may attend the public hearing in person at the Department of Public ervice, 3rd  floor Giga Room, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VermontPlease send an email to PSD.IIJAGridResilience@vermont.gov if you will be attending the public hearing in person.

