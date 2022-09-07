Start the School Year Without the Stress of College Applications
New bestselling guide offers mindful approach to college essay writingAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new school year begins, high school students continue to face growing pressures and increasing rates of mental health struggles. More than one-third of U.S. students report experiencing mental health challenges. Often, the added stress of applying to college has been shown to exacerbate these feelings. In College Essay Journal: A Mindful Manual for College Applications, admissions and advising experts Ann Merrell and Corinne Smith offer an essential guide to help applicants mitigate the stress of the admissions process.
“Among so many books and guides on applying to college, College Essay Journal is an engaging and empowering workbook that truly stands out,” said Jeremiah Quinlan, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid at Yale University. “Corinne Smith and Ann Merrell have gifted students from every background with the tools needed to develop a genuine college application that students will want to write and admissions officers will want to read.”
College Essay Journal achieved Amazon Best Seller status in multiple categories, including College Guides, Study Skills, Adult & Continuing Education, Education Workbooks, and College Entrance Test Guides, where it earned a #1 New Release status.
“We found from our work with students that essay writing was the biggest contributor to stress, and that stress was getting in the way of expressing their real personalities,” said Smith. “We kept asking ourselves, ‘How can we take the stress out of essay writing?’”
“The response has been fantastic,” Merrell said. “We’re thrilled to see that the book has helped with essay writing, but it’s especially rewarding to hear from parents that the mindfulness techniques utilized in the book have carried over into students’ lives.”
About the Authors
Corinne Smith works as an undergraduate admissions officer at Yale University. During her time working in the Yale and Northwestern admissions offices, she has read thousands of applications and served as a voting member on both domestic and international admissions committees. Smith also volunteers as an academic advisor to first- and second-year college students. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in Diversity and Equity in Education through the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Ann Merrell manages a college readiness program in Chicago. Each year, she supports 150+ students from primarily first-generation and low-income backgrounds as they make their way through the college application process. In this role, Merrell advises students as they develop a college list, write their college essays, and apply for scholarships and financial aid. She also oversees programming focused on leadership development, civic engagement, college advising, academic inquiry, and cultural exploration.
