ClearGov Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List Second Year in a Row
Public sector agencies continue to adopt ClearGov’s budgeting and workflow solutions, earning the company a place on the prestigious list for a second year.
Being included in the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row is a tremendous achievement that reflects all of the hard work our entire team has put in over the last year.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine named leading cloud-based public sector budgeting and online workflow software company, ClearGov, to the publication’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. This was the second year of eligibility for ClearGov, during which the company continued to grow and add value to the government technology sector.
— Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov
In the past year, ClearGov solidified its place in the govtech sector with strategic partnerships and an acquisition to offer its customers even more value. In June, the company acquired the CityGrows licensing and permitting solution. The workflow editor is use-case agnostic, allowing governments to move any PDF or paper workflow process into the cloud in a matter of minutes. The new product is a natural fit for ClearGov, whose goal is to eliminate manual, time-consuming processes for governments while also making processes easier and more transparent for citizens.
ClearGov also expanded its reach by entering into an exclusive partnership with NACo (National Association of Counties) as the preferred government budgeting solution of the organization's Financial Services Corporation.
And, the company enjoyed another year of triple digit growth in 2021, surpassed its 500th Digital Budget Book customer milestone, and won its 6th consecutive GovTech award. "To say it's been a great year is an understatement,” said Chris Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearGov. “Being included in the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row is a tremendous achievement that reflects all of the hard work our entire team has put in over the last year.”
All ClearGov products are developed with a single purpose in mind: to simplify and modernize public sector agencies' budgeting and workflow processes. ClearGov budgeting and online forms products include:
ClearGov Budget Cycle Management Suite:
-- Operational Budgeting - Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively
-- Capital Budgeting - Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization
-- Personnel Budgeting - Manage compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis
-- Digital Budget Book - Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time
-- Transparency - Tell a government's financial story to drive community support and engagement
NEW! Online Forms Solution
-- ClearForms - Modernize any paper or PDF-based workflow process in minutes, including permitting, licensing, and more
"The best thing about what we do is when customers thank us for saving them countless hours and streamlining their budgeting and workflow processes. We look forward to leveraging our new products and partnerships to continue to help more local governments work better," concluded Bullock.
To learn more about ClearGov, please visit: https://cleargov.com/.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 700 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
