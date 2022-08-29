Barrow Wise Consulting Adds Ned Williams to the Company’s Expanding Leadership Team
We are proud to add Ned Williams, a recognized expert in advanced computer and telecommunication systems, to our expanding leadership team at Barrow Wise Consulting”ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC announced today the company has added retired senior government executive and veteran technology leader Ned Williams to its leadership team. Serving as Vice President, Mr. Williams will support the consulting firm’s corporate growth plan, including expanding global operations, driving research and planning for 6G implementation, developing international cybersecurity collaboration and information sharing projects, and supporting operational efficiency and ongoing customer success.
Mr. Ned Williams served previously as a senior executive in the U.S. Department of State, including leading IT services in international agreements for telecommunications, the operation and maintenance of systems for Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Special Communications, and the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center (NRRC). Working with the NRRC, he oversaw operating communications links for exchanging information with foreign governments in support of arms control treaties and security-building agreements.
“We are proud to add Ned Williams, a recognized expert in advanced computer and telecommunication systems, to our expanding leadership team at Barrow Wise Consulting,” said Tanesia Barrow, founder and CEO, Barrow Wise Consulting. “His extensive leadership experience and hands-on technical expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our global operations and serve our customers.”
Mr. Williams served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of Captain. He graduated from the National War College and earned a B.S. in Engineering from Tuskegee University and an M.S. from the University of Maryland in Technology Management. He completed his Ph.D. studies at George Washington University in Human Organizational Systems.
Barrow Wise Consulting delivers IT and business transformation services to more than two million customers in the federal and commercial markets at 400 locations worldwide. The company provides cyber security, cloud migration, data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, Internet of Things, blockchain, contextual identity management, 4-D modeling, and transformation consulting services on behalf of a diverse slate of businesses and government agencies.
About Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC
Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC (Barrow Wise) researches, engineers, implements, and optimizes operational transformation with emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Blockchain, Data Fusion, Internet of Things, and Self-Healing Systems. Its customer-driven solutions have helped clients save over $500,000,000 per year and achieve 70% in annual labor reductions. The company’s innovative solutions include Contextual Identity Access Management, 4D-Hyper Situational Awareness Application, Self-Healing Supply Chain Solution, and Advanced AI-Based Cybersecurity solutions.
