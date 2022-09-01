ALSET Auto is Offering a 5% Discount on its Paint Protection Service for Tesla Owners in King County

Paint Protection Film (PPF) Redmond WA 98052 Alset Auto in King County: Paint Correction shop exclusively for Tesla Colored PPF in Redmond WA 98052

As part of the plan to expand its paint protection services nationwide, Tesla owners in King County, Washington will receive a 5% discount through ALSET Auto

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paint protection is not new to the car industry. It has been around for years and many people do not understand what it does and when it should be applied; however, paint protection comes with a lot of benefits that are helpful for car owners. Some of these benefits include keeping a car looking brand new for longer, reducing the chances of superficial damage to the car’s paint, increasing a car's resale value, reducing the need for polishing, and much more. Over the years, ALSET Auto, a paint protection service company has offered top-notch paint protection for Tesla car owners in the United States.ALSET Auto is pleased to offer a 5% discount to Tesla owners in the King County, Washington area. This discount ensures Tesla owners that want to get paint protection for their Teslas can enjoy the top quality that ALSET Auto offers at very affordable rates.“We are excited to announce a 5% discount for Tesla owners in King County , Washington,” explained Phil Bunting, Founder of ALSET Auto. “The discount is available to all Tesla owners and applies to our paint protection paint. When it comes to protecting your Tesla, why take it to an installer that treats it like just another automobile? Because we work exclusively on Teslas, we can source and develop products and protective coatings specifically for Tesla's unique paint and attributes. Similarly, with each Tesla that comes through our shops, we try to perfect our processes and techniques.” ALSET Auto specializes in applying durable paint protection films and proprietary coatings that are geared towards enhancing, protecting, and preserving the paint and finish of a Tesla. The company understands that a Tesla is a unique and valuable investment, so paint protection services must be tailored to meet each individual's needs. The company provides Tesla owners with affordable pricing models ensuring they do not have to worry about hidden fees or upsells.Tesla owners in King County will now be able to enjoy the services of ALSET Auto as regards paint protection film for Tesla owners. The paint protection film service provides protection against frontal impact zones from rock chips which is combined with the ALSET Auto’s full ceramic package to protect the entire exterior from water spots, light scratches and blemishes.“Instead of using computer-cut templates, which often leave visible edges around emblems, cameras and lights, we custom wrap each body panel from a single sheet of film,” commented Phil Bunting. “This allows us to cover all edges of your vehicle with virtually no exposed film edges. The result is a virtually unnoticeable film that lasts longer.”To learn more about ALSET Auto’s paint protection film service for King County residents, please visit https://alsetauto.com/paint-protection-film/ About ALSET AutoALSET Auto is a creation born from frustration. After joining the Tesla family in 2018, the soon-to-be founder of ALSET Auto recognized that two important qualities were missing from the automotive accessory industry: Transparency and Integrity. The company operates on the business principles and core beliefs of honesty, integrity, professionalism, thoughtful solutions, market/industry knowledge, hard work, and creating memorable relationships between the company and client. Today, they can proudly say they are the quintessential blend of speed and quality service—business qualities with which they will serve their clients in Redmond WA to their utmost satisfaction.For more information, please visit www.alsetauto.com

ALSET Auto Paint Protection Film in Redmond, WA