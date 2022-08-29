Submit Release
Woman’s Nearly Three Year Flight on Murder Charges Ends With CBP Arrest At El Paso Port

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a woman with an outstanding warrant for murder out of the Nashville Metro Police Department, Nashville, Tennessee.

“Homeland security is our primary mission. As part of our mission, we often identify people wanted for a wide variety of crimes,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Every day CBP officers stop people who are wanted for anything from outstanding traffic warrants to murder charges.”

On August 29, CBP officers encountered 41-year-old U.S. citizen Gloria Villa Avila, who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. Initial queries by CBP officers, revealed an outstanding warrant for murder. Villa was secured and escorted to secondary inspection where biometric verification confirmed her identity along with the active warrant for murder-first degree premed/intentional out of the Nashville Metro Police Department, Nashville, Tennessee.

Villa was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.                                                   

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

