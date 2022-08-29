Colombia-Solidarity Bridge CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics Worth Over $11.8 Million

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized cocaine in one enforcement action over the weekend that totaled over $11,800,000 in street value.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”

Packages containing nearly 1,533 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers in a tractor trailer at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Stoughton trailer manifesting a shipment of baby wipes for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11,818,400.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

