RGV Agents Apprehend 494 Migrants in Three Large Groups

EDINBURG, Texas – Over the weekend, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents encountered 494 migrants in three large groups in Hidalgo and Starr Counties.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered two large groups totaling 373 migrants in Starr County. The groups were comprised of 101 family members, 130 unaccompanied children, and 142 single adults. The migrants were from Cuba, and various Central and South American countries.

Additionally, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered another large group totaling 121 migrants in Hidalgo County. The group consisted of 30 family members, 70 unaccompanied children, and 21 single adults. The migrants were from Georgia, Ecuador, and Central American countries.

RGV agents have encountered more than 130 large groups illegally entering the United States since October 2021, resulting in more than 21,000 migrant apprehensions. The logistics required to transport and process groups of this size continues to place a strain on manpower and resources, as they are often encountered in desolate areas inaccessible to large transport vehicles. A group of more than 100 migrants is considered a large group.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

