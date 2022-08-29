Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Growth Insights, Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Impelled by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global kidney/renal function test market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. A kidney/renal function test is generally suggested by healthcare professionals for analyzing and diagnosing problems in the overall functioning of the kidney. It involves collecting urine and blood samples in order to determine the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and the presence of albumin in the urine for assessing the filtration function. It is widely adopted to determine appropriate patient management while monitoring the progression of diseases and preventing the further deterioration of renal function. Some of the common kidney-related diseases include cystinosis, glomerulonephritis, IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and polycystic kidney disease (PKD).

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kidney-renal-function-test-market/requestsample

Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) among the masses. This is attributed to the escalating rate of individuals suffering from diabetes and hypertension due to the sedentary lifestyle led by the masses and the growing geriatric population. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has significantly supported the demand for kidney/renal function tests across the globe. This is due to the widespread occurrence of acute kidney infection (AKI) among the infected patients, generally caused due to inflammation of the kidneys. Along with this, the rising spending by key players for conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities in order to introduce improved testing devices is creating a positive market outlook. In line with this, continual technological advancements in the testing process resulting in the early diagnosis of diseases are impacting the market growth favorably. Other factors, including expanding healthcare spending and continuous improvements in the medical infrastructure, are also contributing to the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kidney-renal-function-test-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• 77 Elektronika Kft

• Abbott Laboratories,

• ACON Laboratories Inc

• ARKRAY Inc.

• Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

• Nova Biomedical

• Quest Diagnostics

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Sysmex Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:

• Urine Tests

• Blood Tests

Breakup by Product:

• Dipsticks

• Reagents

• Disposables

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Laboratories and Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/seeds-market-to-reach-us-48-8-billion-globally-by-2027-cagr-of-2-11

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/medical-tourism-market-to-reach-us-273-7-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-22-98

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/indian-farming-agriculture-market-to-reach-inr-41148-7-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-10-5

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/cellular-iot-market-to-reach-us-11-95-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-21-8

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.