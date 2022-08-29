Golf Clubs Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8%: Straits Research

The global golf clubs market size was worth USD 3,762 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 4,692 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America will command the leading market position, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf is a recreational activity in which the participant hits a ball from a tee into a hole with a club. Golf clubs , which are long, thin metal sticks with a piece of metal or wood at one end, are used to hit the ball. The objective is to get the ball into the hole with the fewest number of swings or club strokes feasible. Golf is a trendy sport that appeals to people of all ages. Golf can be played for fun and to enjoy the outdoors, even though it is typically played in a competitive environment. Golf clubs have seen significant modification as time and technology have improved. Club manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on creating highly sophisticated, lightweight golf clubs. Smart sensor technology enables the golf club to be connected to a smartphone app and aids in swing and accuracy. Golf customization is another technology technique that examines thousands of potential combinations. It examines player movement, including swing speed and impact angle.

The primary variables influencing the market importance are golf's rising popularity and acceptance as an athletic sport. Golf has become increasingly popular due to the expansion and building of new courses and growing government initiatives to encourage golf tourism, raising the demand for the necessary equipment. High-end resorts and hotels are expanding their list of recreational activities to include golf. Golf clubs have become increasingly popular due to the creation of miniature golf courses to attract more players and market it as a fun, healthy pastime.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/golf-clubs-market/request-sample





Increased Number of Golfers and Trend of Building Golf Courses by Hotels Drive the Market Demand

In 2017, the number of new golfers increased for the fourth consecutive year, according to the National Golf Foundation's Golf Industry Report. The report's findings indicate that in 2017, around 23.8 million golfers played on golf courses. Golf is becoming more popular over time, with approximately 35% of new players being women and 26% being non-White. This circumstance has contributed to the expansion of the golf club market in recent years. Since clubs are such a crucial piece of equipment for golfers , the demand for these items increases as the sport gains popularity.

Recent data indicates 24.2 million people aged six or older played golf in 2018. The number of golfers who play off-course climbed by approximately 10% in the same year, with 23 million players anticipated at golf courses, other golf entertainment venues like Topgolf and Drive Shack, and independent golf ranges. The bulk of off-course golfers, or about 12 million people, play at fields, despite numerous golf entertainment places becoming increasingly popular. These statistics show more golfers than ever, which is expected to increase demand for golf clubs in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the hospitality sector is constantly enhancing and expanding its amenities to increase tourists. Hotels in western countries are emphasizing the marketing of several sports, including golf. Mexico has long been North America's most popular tourist destination, which has resulted in numerous recent hotel construction projects. Given the popularity of golf as a leisure sport, it is predicted that the upcoming hotel construction plans will include golf fields for its visitors. For instance, Atelier & Estudio Playa Mujeres plans to build an 18-hole golf course and several hotel alternatives on its property. Similarly, the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos in Costa Palmas is also constructing an 18-hole golf course. The market for golf clubs is expected to grow due to these improvements.

Improved Enthusiasm for Golf Creates Tremendous Market Opportunities

Golf, like every other sport, is going through some positive changes as well as its own set of challenges. However, golf has a sizable following worldwide, and a variety of young people—particularly women—are aiding in its growth. Various business endorsement initiatives and campaigns and the employment of comprehensive marketing strategies all impact consumer preferences for golf-related products. These events also help raise consumer knowledge of different brand products across the golf equipment market, including clubs as one of the necessities. Additionally, it is projected that a mix of golf associations and public sports marketing initiatives funded by the government will present chances for the global industry.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.69 billion by 2030 CAGR 2.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Callaway Golf Company, Acushnet Holdings Corp, PING, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., TAYLORMADE GOLF COMPANY, INC., MIZUNO Corporation, Amer Sports, Bridgestone Corporation, Studio B, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company Key Market Opportunities Improved Enthusiasm for Golf to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increased Number of Golfers and Trend of Building Golf Courses by Hotels to Favor Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/golf-clubs-market





Regional Insights

North America will command the leading market position, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period. Due to the expansion of golf facilities and the growing popularity of golf as a sport, the market for golf clubs is predicted to grow. Over time, demand for golf clubs is anticipated to rise as consumers appreciate distinctive and customized clubs. The need for cutting-edge clubs, like hybrid clubs composed of higher-lofted wood and iron, is increasing due to their growing popularity with clients. The demand for golf clubs is also driven by increased consumer interest in sports, particularly among women and children over the age of 10, strong economic growth, and improved consumer spending power.

Europe will expand at a CAGR of 2.3% and hold USD 1,105 million. The region's accessibility to public golf facilities boosts the sport's popularity, so golf clubs are in higher demand. In 2017, there were 1,487 private facilities and 5,746 public ones in Europe, according to a study on golf from the European Commission. According to a generally held assumption in the region, golf is growing more and more popular among baby boomers. After retirement, many people pick up golf. Having the right club is crucial for ensuring a precise shot and increasing your chances of winning the game. It is expected that there will be a rise in demand for golf clubs.





Key Highlights

The global golf clubs market size was worth USD 3,762 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 4,692 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was worth USD 3,762 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 4,692 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the application , the global golf clubs market is classified into Leisure and Professional. The Leisure section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

, the global golf clubs market is classified into Leisure and Professional. The Leisure section is projected to advance at a over the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel , the global golf clubs market is classified into Sporting Goods Retailers, Online, and Department & Discount Stores. The Sporting Goods Retailers section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

, the global golf clubs market is classified into Sporting Goods Retailers, Online, and Department & Discount Stores. The Sporting Goods Retailers section is projected to advance at a over the forecast period. Based on region, the global golf clubs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/golf-clubs-market/request-sample





Key Market Players

Callaway Golf Company

Acushnet Holdings Corp

PING

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

TAYLORMADE GOLF COMPANY, INC.

MIZUNO Corporation

Amer Sports

Bridgestone Corporation

Studio B

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company





Global Golf Clubs Market: Segmentation

By Application

Leisure

Professional

By Distribution Channel

Sporting Goods Retailers

Online

Department & Discount Stores

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Golf Clubs Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Leisure Market Size & Forecast Professional Market Size & Forecast Distribution Channel Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Sporting Goods Retailers Market Size & Forecast Online Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Application By Distribution Channel Canada By Application By Distribution Channel Mexico By Application By Distribution Channel Latin America By Application By Distribution Channel Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Application By Distribution Channel France By Application By Distribution Channel U.K. By Application By Distribution Channel Italy By Application By Distribution Channel Spain By Application By Distribution Channel Rest of Europe By Application By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Application By Distribution Channel China By Application By Distribution Channel Australia By Application By Distribution Channel India By Application By Distribution Channel South Korea By Application By Distribution Channel Rest of Asia-Pacific By Application By Distribution Channel Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Application By Distribution Channel South Africa By Application By Distribution Channel Kuwait By Application By Distribution Channel Rest of Middle East & Africa By Application By Distribution Channel Company Profile Callaway Golf Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Acushnet Holdings Corp Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio PING Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/golf-clubs-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , Taylormade Golf Company announced MyTaylorMade+, a mobile subscription app inspired by the Tour experience.

, Taylormade Golf Company announced MyTaylorMade+, a mobile subscription app inspired by the Tour experience. In 2022 , Callaway Golf Company’s subsidiary Odyssey launched new putters in the market; Tri-Hot 5K, Eleven, and Toulon Putters.

, Callaway Golf Company’s subsidiary Odyssey launched new putters in the market; Tri-Hot 5K, Eleven, and Toulon Putters. In 2022, Callaway Golf Company released new golf balls; Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, and Chrome Soft X LS.





News Media

North America Dominates the Golf Simulator Market

The High Nutritional Value of Insect Protein and Its Many Uses in Animal Feed and Food Products Drive the Insect Protein Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Golf Gloves Market : Information by Type (Individual Golf Gloves, Institutional Golf Gloves), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Golf Simulators Market : Information by Offering (System, Software), Installation Type (Indoor), Product Type, (Portable), End-Use/Application, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Golf Cart Market : Information by Product Type (Electric Golf Cart, Solar Golf Cart), Application (Golf Course, Personal Services, Commercial Services), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com