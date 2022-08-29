Supply Chain Now en Español Season Three Kicks Off August 29th
This Pioneering Podcast Gives Voice to Spanish-Speaking Logistics Professionals
Supply Chain Now en Español is here to give Latin American voices a chance to share stories, best practices, and insights from those who are currently creating change in our world.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Now en Español, produced in partnership by Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now, kicks off season three on Monday, August 29th on all major podcast platforms. The next phase of the pioneering podcast for Spanish-speaking professionals will present the best in all things logistics: best practices, technologies, organizations, challenges, and opportunities. Told through the stories of people who make logistics a dynamic and innovative industry, Supply Chain Now en Español is the program for those who want to understand this critical landscape and learn from those who are leading the way.
“As the world gets smaller and all supply chains are more intertwined, it is now more apparent than ever that logistics is a critical industry no matter who you are or where you are,” says Supply Chain Now en Español host and Vector Global Logistics Managing Director, Enrique Alvarez. “Supply chains are a key competitive advantage for all companies and countries, and highlighting logistics leaders around the world is important to guarantee that we continue to innovate, learn, and grow. Unfortunately, Latin American leaders don’t have as loud of a voice in the international community as others, so Supply Chain Now en Español is here to change that and share stories, best practices, and insights from those who are currently creating change in our world.”
Supply Chain Now en Español is the program that seeks to give a voice to Spanish-speaking people. Each episode seeks to inspire and share the trajectory of people who have made a difference in both logistics and the world at large. In addition to enriching the thinking of the audience, it encourages them to take practical and proactive steps to leaving an impact on the world, especially within the Latin community.
Scott Luton, founder of Supply Chain Now adds, “Since 2017, the Supply Chain Now digital media platform has accrued millions of plays, views, and more from around the world. In that time of significant expansion, we have learned a lot, including the need to expand into new languages and cultures to meet the needs of our growing global industry and audience. By partnering with our good friend, Enrique Alvarez, as well as the Vector team, we can not only produce a podcast that engages, informs, and entertains Spanish-speaking logistics professionals, but further empowers the incredible supply chain community that keeps us all moving forward.”
The program's guests are specialists in their subjects and expertise, and from their unique perspective, they give the audience an opportunity to understand complicated issues through a particular and focused lens. And though the program is largely tied to logistics, additional subjects such as gender equity, sustainable solutions, and social impact are also tackled.
Previous guests came from companies such as: MIT, Transplace, Dux Capital, DB Schenker, MATTEL, Timpers, EALgreen, and RioRev Partners.
Season three guests include industry leaders from companies like Cargo Trading, APV, TEC, Direct Relief, Tive, Martinrea, Vitro, and Minsur.
To learn more about the Supply Chain Now en Español podcast, visit www.vectorgl.com.
