Organ on a Chip Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2028 |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures is a significant factor

Market Size – USD 27.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest report titled ‘Global Organs-on-Chips Market,’ published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures. The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure.

Growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures is a significant factor driving global organ on a chip market growth

Currently, two-dimensional novel drugs screening and in-vitro pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics analysis are prevalent practices before a drug can be sent to the next phase, such as preclinical testing phase. However, human body organs are three-dimensional entities and their intricate behavior cannot be effectively modeled in two-dimensional cultures. Use of organ on a chip provide a microenvironment that mimics the pathophysiological conditions of the human body and thus, helps in saving substantial financial losses by substituting the trial and error method with a more reliable and efficient process.

The study examines historical data collected from the years 2019 and 2020 and considers 2021 as the base year to project the growth of the industry until the year 2028. It performs a detailed analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, revenue, and sales to track the development of the industry through the years.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/617

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 250+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Organs-on-Chips market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Organs-on-Chips market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Organs-on-Chips market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver-on-Chip

Multiple organ on a chip

Kidney-on-Chip

Heart-on-Chip

Lung-on-Chip

Intestine-on-Chip

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drug Discovery

Physiological Model Development

Toxicology Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Firms

Research Institutes

Personal Care Industry

Others

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/617

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, CN Bio, which is a company engaged in the development of organ on a chip, announced the commercial launch of PhysioMimix, which is an innovative organ on a chip micro-physiological system.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of deaths worldwide. The advent of organ on a chip has allowed conducting of invitro cardiac tissue’s bionic researches. A heart-on-chip reproduces heart mechanisms to test drug compounds quickly and study the heart cells’ response. The microphysiological heart-on-chip provides a simple and cost-effective means to study cardiovascular diseases, develop drugs and test cardiotoxicity, provide personalized medication, and regenerate damaged tissues.

organ on a chip, including liver, lungs, brain, or heart deliver an enhanced functionality level and biology control to imitate the effects that would occur by the application of a personal care and cosmetic product in the human biological system and, thus, helps to predict effectiveness of a cosmetic product and its side-effects on humans.

organ on a chip market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing research and development activities of organ on a chip, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and increased investments by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery. In addition, presence of leading firms providing organ on a chip are causative of robust market growth in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/organs-on-chips-market

The professional intelligence study on the Organ on a Chip market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Organ on a Chip market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Organ on a Chip market?

What are the main issues facing the global Organ on a Chip market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Benefits of Purchasing Organ on a Chip Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/617

Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/in-vitro-diagnostics-market-size-to-reach-usd-104-8-billion-in-2028-industry-trend-rising-demand-for-advanced-point-of-care-in-vitro-diagnostic-solutions/

Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/next-generation-sequencing-sample-preparation-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-630-million-in-2027-indsutry-trend-high-prevalence-of-covid-19-across-the-globe/

Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/chronic-rhinosinusitis-market-size-to-reach-usd-3508-million-in-2027-industry-trend-increasing-geriatric-population-across-the-globe-/

Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market-size-to-reach-3-98-billion-in-2027-industry-trend-rapid-advancements-in-biopsy-techniques-/

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/recurrent-atrial-fibrillation-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-13-2-percent-by-2028-/

Cancer Immunotherapy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cancer-immunotherapy-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-10-1-percent-by-2028-/

Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/metastatic-urothelial-carcinoma-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-17-9-percent-by-2028-/

Advanced Wound Care Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/advanced-wound-care-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-9-7-percent-by-2027-/

Blockchain In Healthcare Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/blockchain-in-healthcare-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-64-5-percent-by-2027-/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Organ on a Chip Market Size Worth USD 209.4 Million in 2028